Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00. The stock traded as high as C$56.70 and last traded at C$56.62, with a volume of 2236964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.13.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.10%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.