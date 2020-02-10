Creative Planning Buys 613 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetApp were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NetApp by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in NetApp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

NetApp stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

