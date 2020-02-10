UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UGI were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

UGI opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

