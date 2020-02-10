Creative Planning Has $763,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $96.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.