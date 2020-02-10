NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NiSource were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in NiSource by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in NiSource by 118.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

