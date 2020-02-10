DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

