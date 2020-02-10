Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 232.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

