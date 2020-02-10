Creative Planning Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,232.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $130.21 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

