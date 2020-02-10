Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 9.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 22.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNE shares. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $70.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

