Creative Planning Invests $798,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

