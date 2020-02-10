Creative Planning Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gentex were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 142.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 397.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 146,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.61 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

