Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,538 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 653.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $19.63 on Monday. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

