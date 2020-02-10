Creative Planning Has $834,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

