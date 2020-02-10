Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE:HHC opened at $124.42 on Monday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,750,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,257,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.