Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

