Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $29,697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $27,529,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 509.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $267.50 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $159.03 and a one year high of $269.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

