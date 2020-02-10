Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $931,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

MXIM stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,278 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

