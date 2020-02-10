Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,279.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

