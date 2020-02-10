Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,909.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,007.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.