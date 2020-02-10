Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,391,000 after buying an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

PFG stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

