Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 42,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

