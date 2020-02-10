Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,422,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

