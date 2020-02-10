Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9,401.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 287,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

