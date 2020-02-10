Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,545 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

