Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,505,000 after acquiring an additional 422,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

