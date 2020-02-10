Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 676 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

NYSE:LIN opened at $214.16 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $217.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

