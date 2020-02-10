Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

MU stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

