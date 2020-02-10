Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,765,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

