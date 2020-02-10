Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

