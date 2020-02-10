Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

O stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.