First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,402 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AG opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.35.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

