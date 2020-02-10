Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 223 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $123.28 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $109.33 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus cut their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

