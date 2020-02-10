Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

