Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

