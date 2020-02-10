Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $274.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

