Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

