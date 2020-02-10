Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.