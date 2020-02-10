Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 36,514 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 159.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:COG opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.