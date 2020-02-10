Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

