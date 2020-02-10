Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

