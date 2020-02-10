Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.04 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

