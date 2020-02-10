NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVDA stock opened at $251.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day moving average of $201.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

