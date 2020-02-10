Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Visa stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $183.29. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.