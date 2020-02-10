Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,895 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $212.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $605.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

