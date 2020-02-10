14,183 Shares in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 64.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 124.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,267.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.56. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

