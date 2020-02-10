CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 50,045 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,045 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 228.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

