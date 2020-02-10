Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $366.77 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

