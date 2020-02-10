Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

