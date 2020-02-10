Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $249.92 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $251.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average of $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

