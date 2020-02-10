Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000.

BSV stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

